In the midst of California’s port backlogs, DeSantis is offering incentives to businesses to use Florida ports.

During a news conference in Jacksonville on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis praised the state’s ports to companies affected by the supply chain crisis. In addition to praising the ports’ capacity and reach, the Republican leader stated that the state will offer incentive packages to corporations that bring ships there.

“Florida has arrived. We have capacity, as well as incentive programs that will make it worthwhile for you to bring your business to our ports “According to DeSantis.

DeSantis made his appeal from Jacksonville’s Jaxport. According to him, a European container ship supplier recently elected to use Jaxport as its U.S. unloading destination, allowing the company to move an additional 1,000 containers every week via the port.

Hundreds of ships are claimed to be stranded off the coast of Los Angeles owing to a congestion at the city’s ports, according to sources. The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach handle nearly 40% of all shipping containers entering the United States, while some ships have reportedly had to wait days, if not weeks, to dock.

A lot of causes contribute to the port’s overcrowding. A pandemic-related rise in demand for commodities in the United States; an out-of-date freight and rail system; manufacturing closures in China and Vietnam; and a scarcity of longshoremen are just a few of them.

“We in Florida have the potential to help alleviate the bottlenecks and alleviate the supply chain problems,” DeSantis said. “Part of it is due to our long-standing commitment to dependable, modern, and easily accessible port facilities.” Even if corporations have greater access to Florida ports, they must find a way to get commodities from the ports once the ships have been unloaded. Furthermore, due to a driver shortage, products delivered by truck across the United States would experience longer delays.

Tuesday wasn’t the first time the governor has urged companies to relocate to Florida rather than California. During a press conference on Friday, he made similar remarks.

“Some of the supply concerns that are occurring in California can come here,” DeSantis warned on Friday. “We’ll get rid of the red tape. We’ll collaborate with our ports.” President Joe Biden stated earlier this week that the Port. This is a condensed version of the information.