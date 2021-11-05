In the midst of better negotiations, Wisconsin Rep. Grothman labels pre-school as “Marxist.”

On Friday, members of the United States House of Representatives debated President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better program, with Republican Representative Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin slamming the plan’s inclusion of universal preschool.

During Friday’s conversation, Grothman stated, “We are paying for the government to care for 3- and 4-year-olds.” “Traditionally, in America, it has been the parents’ obligation to raise their children. I’m aware that some Marxists feel that raising children is the state’s responsibility.” Democrats in the House are aiming to get enough votes to pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion social spending measure, as well as a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Progressives and moderates have struggled over critical social programs, despite the fact that the Democrats have a majority in the House.

Senate Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have refused to commit to the Build Back Better framework, sparking heated debate within their party. Manchin has expressed reservations over the bill’s cost, while Republicans have questioned several aspects of the plan.

The Build Back Better package, sometimes known as BBB, includes a child tax credit extension, four weeks of paid family and medical leave, tax credits to encourage businesses to reduce carbon emissions, and universal preschool.

The bill’s $65 billion for child care over ten years has sparked Republican opposition, including Grothman’s comparison of universal preschool to Marxism on Friday. He further claimed that BBB will result in “a major effort to encourage illegal immigration” and “free college for illegal immigrants.” Grothman’s accusations enraged Democratic Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas.

“I see America having a bright future,” Jackson Lee stated. “I’m curious as to how many 3- and 4-year-olds will be elected to the presidency of the United States in the future. Because we gave them a head start, an early head start, in America and as Democrats.” “And if any of my colleagues have ever visited childcare or pre-k and seen the brightness of our children, they realize that what Democrats are doing today does not produce a black day, but a brilliant day,” she concluded. Today will be a bright day…as Democrats govern, lead, and make decisions. This is a condensed version of the information.