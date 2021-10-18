In the midst of an escalating investigation, Trump sues a panel on January 6 to keep White House records secret.

Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit to block the House Committee on the 6th of January from getting records from his time in office.

Trump’s lawsuit comes as the committee ramps up its investigation into the Capitol disturbances on January 6. On Tuesday, the committee will vote on whether or not to charge former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon with criminal contempt.

The committee’s records request is “invalid and unenforceable under the Constitution and laws of the United States,” according to the lawsuit. According to court filings, the claim seeks an injunction against the committee chair, Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson, prohibiting him from enforcing the demands or using any material received through similar requests.

According to the documents, the injunction will remain in place until Trump has “adequate opportunity to undertake a full and review” of all materials that will be provided to the committee.

Last week, Bannon refused to testify before the committee after Trump cited executive privilege to prevent his former associates from testifying. Executive privilege is a presidential power that prevents the president from sharing his or her conversations with Congress.

Since Trump sacked Bannon before he reportedly directed Trump to return to Washington, D.C. for the January 6 “Stop the Steal” event, the privilege may not apply to him.

The committee issued subpoenas to Bannon and other former Trump aides in order to determine what role they may have had in the January 6 riot, in which thousands of Trump supporters rushed the US Capitol in an attempt to block Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Trump’s defiance and obstruction have sparked a fight between Republicans and Democrats who want to move on with the inquiry rather than risk being dragged into legal battles over Trump aides defying the committee’s subpoenas.