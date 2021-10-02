In the midst of Alaska’s startling COVID rates, Lisa Murkowski rips the mask off the mandate and makes Nazi comparisons.

In the midst of a mounting outbreak of virus infections in her state, Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkoski criticized the “shocking” comparison of mask laws to Nazism.

Murkowski addressed the COVID-19 outbreak in an impassioned statement on the Senate floor, noting that Alaska has become one of the nation’s hotbeds for new infections.

“We are currently leading the country in COVID rates. We are geographically divided enough, but because to the conveniences of air travel and road travel, we mix, mingle, and travel, and the virus knows no bounds,” Murkowski stated during her address.

The senator’s remarks come as state health data shows that the number of weekly cases has increased by 10% from the previous week. More than 1,000 new viral cases have been reported in the state, with more than 200 people being hospitalized as a result of the infection. According to the Anchorage Press, health officials have warned of a worsening problem, and Alaska’s largest hospital recently went into crisis mode to allow doctors to prioritize an influx of new virus cases.

Despite this, demonstrators in Alaska and around the United States continue to oppose mask and vaccine laws.

Protesters gathered at an Anchorage assembly meeting earlier this week to oppose a planned law requiring people to wear masks indoors and at large outdoor gatherings. During the rally, four people were jailed, while others wore yellow Stars of David and compared the COVID-19 measure to Nazism.

During her speech on Friday, Murkowski stated, “We’ve had some simply horrific, horrible confrontations in our public meetings in Anchorage.” “The top of the fold in the Anchorage paper is about an assembly meeting when many wore yellow Stars of David to oppose the Anchorage Assembly’s mask law, connecting the mask mandate to the Holocaust. It’s a shock.”

“It’s okay if we disagree. Different perspectives of view are possible. We can express them without belittling, disparaging, shaming, or mocking one another,” she added.

Murkowski’s remarks came on the same day that the United States passed a sobering milestone: 700,000 COVID-19 deaths since the outbreak began. The total incidence of new cases has decreased by 12% across the country, while the seven-day average of cases per 100,000 persons has increased. This is a condensed version of the information.