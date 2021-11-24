In the midst of a wave of shoplifting, California Governor Gavin Newsom has promised to increase police funding.

Newsom, a Democrat, made the comments during a speech in San Francisco on Monday at a COVID-19 immunization event. He called a number of high-profile Bay Area robberies “unacceptable,” including Saturday’s orchestrated raid on a Nordstrom luxury department store, before noting that California had recently formed a retail theft task force.

After over 770 investigations and hundreds of arrests, Newsom stated the task force had returned nearly $20 million in stolen property. The governor announced that the state’s efforts to prevent retail theft would be “significantly stepped up” in the 2022 budget, with funds for law enforcement in targeted cities to address the problem.

“We’ve been working with cities around the state, including San Francisco, Walnut Creek, and others, who were victimized by these coordinated retail theft operations over the weekend,” Newsom said. “We’ll continue to be more forceful in this space to support cities and people that are being prosecuted.” “We want to protect individuals and respect people’s rights, particularly the rights of small business owners,” Newsom stated. “My business has been broken into three times this year, and I say this knowingly. These people have no sympathy, no empathy, and they must be held accountable.” PlumpJack, the governor’s San Francisco wine shop, has been robbed many times this year. Years before joining politics in 1992, Newsom launched PlumpJack, which encompasses restaurants and retail businesses. After becoming governor, he put the corporation into a blind trust.

The Nordstrom heist on Saturday in the wealthy San Francisco suburb of Walnut Creek was orchestrated by a squad of roughly 80 robbers wearing ski masks and wielding crowbars. Millions of people have seen a viral video of the robbers fleeing the store after the heinous heist.

The heist was carried out by “a huge, coordinated group,” according to a Nordstrom spokesman, who added that the firm was cooperating with the Walnut Creek Police Department on an ongoing investigation.

Several more luxury store robberies have been documented in the Bay Area recently, including one at a Louis Vuitton store.