In the midst of a wave of car break-ins in the Bay Area, car owners are leaving trunks open while parked.

In the hopes of deterring car break-ins, some citizens in California’s Bay Area neighborhoods have begun leaving their parked vehicles with the trunks open.

Two SUVs were parked side by side on an Oakland roadway, according to photos published on social media and relayed by San Francisco-based television station KGO-TV. Both vehicles’ trunk doors were open, and neither vehicle’s owners could be seen in the immediate area.

According to the station, the witness who shared the photo on social media saw the vehicle owners unlock their trunk doors and walk away. “Imagine having to clean out your car and leave it open in public just so people don’t damage your windows,” the person wrote in the description. In recent days, residents in both Oakland and San Francisco have been seen leaving their automobiles with the trunks open, displeasing city officials who have opposed the practice.

Local crime has received a lot of attention in recent weeks, thanks to an increase in smash-and-grab store thefts. While industry experts have stated that these types of robberies occur across the United States, California has become a focal point for reporting on the problem following many high-profile occurrences in the Los Angeles and Bay Area communities.

Though robberies decreased this year compared to recorded robberies in 2020, thefts from automobiles climbed by around 32% in 2021, according to department data last updated in October. According to the data, vehicle thefts climbed by 25% between September and October of this year.

In Oakland, there has been a 27 percent increase in both vehicle break-ins and vehicle burglaries this year, according to department data reviewed by KGO-TV.

Former SFPD Deputy Chief Garret Tom told the station that photographs of open vehicle trunks left unattended left him “shocked.” He added, “There’s so much that can go wrong here.”

When the trunk is left open, some people may be able to gain access to the front of the vehicle, allowing thieves to access the glove compartment and find identifying information about the vehicle’s owner. Thieves might also take the vehicle’s battery, tires, and other components, according to him.

Deputy Sheriff in Oakland. This is a condensed version of the information.