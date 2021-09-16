In the midst of a tropical storm, a 10-foot alligator blocks traffic on a Texas highway and is rescued by officials.

Texas officials battled tropical storm Nicholas’ fierce winds and rain to rescue a 10-foot alligator that had wandered onto a highway, causing a large traffic gridlock.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office called Gary Saurage, the proprietor of alligator rescue service Gator County, at 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday. According to a post on the facility’s official Facebook page, the caller alerted him that a gator was obstructing traffic on Interstate 10 in Beaumont from Major Drive to College Street.

In the post, Saurage stated, “I guess the alligator was trying to get away.” According to the park’s website, the gator was safely rescued and transported to Gator Country Adventure Park, which is home to over 450 American alligators, crocodiles, and reptiles, many of which were acquired through “nuisance rescues, gifts, other institutions, or abandonment.”

Major Nicholas was given to the rescued reptile at the facility in commemoration of the storm. According to a follow-up post on the Gator Country Facebook page, the gator got a little angry while at the park and tore through a door.

The tweet, which included a photo of the rescued gator, claimed, “This is the alligator we had to move off I-10 and Major Drive at 4 a.m. last night in the storm.” The update stated, “He tore the friggin door off.”

At roughly 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nicholas made landfall in the state, bringing 75 mph gusts with him. According to ABC 13, it was a Category 1 hurricane that was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm.

Officials in the Houston area issued a flash flood warning.

Houston Public Works has been mobilized, along with all other departments, to respond to a severe weather emergency.

According to Poweroutrage.us, more than 470,000 Houston-area households were still without power as of Monday, with another 95,000 in Louisiana.