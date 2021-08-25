In the midst of a supply chain problem, Iceland supermarket issues a Christmas warning.

As retailers continue to struggle from empty shelves, Iceland supermarket has warned that continued driver shortages could ‘cancel Christmas.’

Due to manpower shortages in the delivery network, all major supermarkets, including frozen food behemoth Iceland, have reported a shortfall of stock.

The current concerns, according to Iceland’s managing director Richard Walker, could result in food shortages throughout the holiday season.

“We’ve had deliveries cancelled for the first time since the pandemic began, roughly 30-40 deliveries a day,” he told the BBC.

“Every day, roughly 100 retailers cancel things like bread and fast-moving lines.

Mr Walker warned that the current issues will have an immediate impact on how much stock stores have for the Christmas season, as supermarkets begin building stock for the holiday season in September.

“We have a lot of things to transport between now and Christmas, and a healthy supply chain is critical for everyone,” he continued.

“The reason I’m raising the alarm now is because we’ve already had one Christmas cancelled at the last minute, and I don’t want this one to be the same.”

The CEO of a frozen food company has pushed the government to add heavy goods vehicle drivers to the UK’s skilled workers list in order to facilitate the recruitment of drivers from abroad.

The shortages have emerged as a result of a 100,000-strong HGV driver shortfall in the food business as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and Brexit.

A backlog of HGV driver tests tied to the pandemic is reducing the amount of drivers available, contributing to the perfect storm of challenges plaguing the food industry.

Iceland claims it has lost roughly 100 drivers and announced plans to hire an additional 2,000 people to assist alleviate the shortages last month.

Tesco chairman John Allan has warned customers not to start stockpiling supplies in order to avoid situations like those seen during the start of the epidemic last year, when empty shelves were seen across the country.

“It’s really easy to manufacture a drama out of a minor crisis,” he remarked.

“There may be some shortages,” the Tesco CEO warned, but customers need not be concerned. “The summary has come to an end.”