In the midst of a supply chain crunch, charities are struggling to fulfill children’s Christmas wishes.

According to the Associated Press, supply chain challenges are threatening to ruin the holidays, as toy drives and other children’s charities struggle to acquire enough presents and supplies for all of the children on their lists to receive their Christmas desires.

With only a few weeks till Christmas, charities like Toys for Tots, the Family Giving Tree, Operation Christmas Child, and others are struggling to acquire enough toys, toiletries, and other items for children in need all around the world.

COVID-related supply chain concerns have limited the amount of items available in the United States, as crowded ports, a shortage of employees to handle cargo, and rising shipping costs have resulted in empty shop shelves and higher pricing for numerous items.

Last month, President Joe Biden announced plans to open the Port of Los Angeles, the country’s largest port, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to help ships waiting to land and a lack of truck drivers hauling products, as well as to slow growing prices.

Because many shipments are stalled at U.S. ports, Jim Silver, CEO of Toys, Tots, Pets & More, a toy industry review website, predicts less donations from manufacturers this holiday season.

“There will be a shortage,” he said. “Without a doubt,” says the speaker. Donations to organizations like The Toy Foundation have also decreased as a result of supply chain concerns. According to Pamela Mastrota, Executive Director, donations decreased by approximately 80% in dollar value this year compared to the previous year.

Due to a global shortage of chips used in automobiles, phones, and other gadgets, the California-based nonprofit Family Giving Tree said it has been incredibly difficult to locate toys, gaming consoles, computers, and other technological gifts that children have requested. The charity regularly provides requests to 34,000 Bay Area children and adults, but it is concerned that this year’s wish list will be trimmed short.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like it. Our greatest fear is that we will not receive the quality of presents that we desire, or that we will not have enough in general “Family Giving Tree’s purchasing coordinator, Kristyn Begari, remarked

According to the United States Marine Corps Reserve, Toys for Tots, the nation’s most popular toy donation program, is not expecting any shortages this year. This is a condensed version of the information.