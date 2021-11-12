In the midst of a shoplifting surge in San Francisco, a video shows a man stealing piles of clothes from a store.

A man wearing a ski mask, a camouflage jacket, and a Golden State Warriors shirt is seen walking inside a store in the Pacific Heights neighborhood in the video, which was caught on a Google Nest camera and released to Twitter on Friday morning.

When the man entered the store, he was greeted by a store associate.

The woman is heard saying, “Hi, how are you today?”

“What’s up?” says the man. before heading over to the window display and grabbing a stack of jeans and a pile of sweatshirts.

He then carried the clothes to the opposite side of the store before leaning down to pick up one more item and exiting out the door.

As the man exited, the assistant told him to “wait,” to which he replied, “shut up,” before fleeing the store.

The San Francisco Police Department had no new information regarding the event to share The Washington Newsday as of Friday afternoon.

It’s time to see how Pacific Heights is going in San Francisco: pic.twitter.com/Hzy0a2xET5 — Jenny, Girl from 4th, November 12, 2021 (@JennyChachan) The incident seen in the video was one of dozens that occurred recently in the Bay region.

Walgreens stated last month that it would close five more sites in the San Francisco area owing to an increase in “organized retail crime.” This year alone, one of the Ocean Avenue stores that had closed had reported seven stealing cases.

The pharmacy business has already shuttered ten of the city’s 35 stores.

Earlier last summer, a bunch of shoplifters was caught dashing through downtown San Francisco with an armful of costly goods from a Neiman Marcus.

The California Retailers Association’s president and CEO, Rachel Michelin, told the San Francisco Chronicle, “We’ve been sounding the alarm for a while that this situation is not getting better.”

Three of the top ten cities in the country for organized retail theft are in California, with San Francisco ranked fifth.

