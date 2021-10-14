In the midst of a recall election, Gavin Newsom has signed 92 percent of bills sent to his desk into law.

As the year’s legislative session comes to a close, Governor Gavin Newsom has signed 92 percent of the bills lawmakers have put on his desk, only weeks after winning California’s recall election.

This is the greatest percentage of bills passed during Newsom’s three years in office, according to veteran lobbyist Chris Micheli, who has been tracking governor vetoes for years.

Newsom, who spent the summer fighting for his job, recently signed legislation requiring gender-neutral displays of children’s toys and toothbrushes in department stores, making it illegal to remove a condom without consent during intercourse, and prohibiting the filming of someone near an abortion clinic for the purpose of intimidation.

California Democrats currently hold supermajorities in the legislature and govern all statewide positions.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to Bill Whalen, a research fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, Newsom’s work has resulted in “oodles of progressive legislation and oodles of virtual signaling.”

“We’ve had governors in the past who were more centrist than Newsom,” Whalen added. “Now that the recall is finished, this is a governor who isn’t in any danger.” In California, however, what is considered progressive in the rest of the country is considered moderate.

Newsom’s vetoes enraged many in the state’s left wing, including one that prevented state contractors from certifying that their supply chains do not contribute to tropical deforestation.

He also killed a bill that would have made jaywalking lawful, a move that proponents say is necessary because police stop and ticket Black people disproportionately.

And he vetoed a bill that would have allowed farm workers to vote in union elections by mail, a decision that enraged some workers to the point where they marched in protest to the French Laundry, a posh San Francisco Bay Area restaurant where Newsom was famously photographed dining without a mask during the pandemic. Newsom’s outings with lobbyist buddies while encouraging others to stay at home fueled the recall campaign.

Legislators said the Newsom administration was unusually involved in the legislative process in the weeks running up to the recall, causing a flurry of revisions to tailor laws to his preferences. This is a condensed version of the information.