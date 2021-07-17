In the midst of a heatwave, crowds rush to Formby, causing parking issues.

Due to the hot weather, an unofficial parking zone has been established near Formby beach, with penalties issued for vehicles parked unlawfully.

The warmest day of the year is due to hit England this weekend, as the skies clear following weeks of rain and humidity, with temperatures topping 25 degrees in Sefton and expected to soar further into the afternoon.

The official beach park is currently closed for the day due to overcrowding.

READ MORE: Drivers could face charges after capturing a tragic highway crash on their phones.

However, at a cost of £10, an unauthorized car park has emerged on a plot of property on Victoria Road.

Vehicles left on nearby Gorse Way have been issued penalty notices, and there is plenty of pavement parking on nearby streets, including some on double yellow lines.

A mini-heat wave, defined as a period of three days or more above a specific threshold, might hit several parts of the UK.

The hot weather, which has been brought in by a burst of warm air from the Azores in the North Atlantic, has caused health experts to issue advisories about the dangers of severe heat.

The brightness is expected to persist until Monday’s “Freedom Day,” when the last of the Covid-19 limitations will be eliminated.

The Met Office predicts a “fine, dry day with plenty of sunshine, but becoming a little breezier in the far north throughout the afternoon” for the northwest of England.

“I’m feeling really hot in the sun, and heated in certain spots. The maximum temperature is 28 degrees Celsius.

“Tonight: Mostly fine and dry, with lengthy intervals of clear sky.

“There is a chance that low cloud or fog will occur tonight in some areas, particularly further west.

“I’m in a good mood. 12 °C is the minimum temperature.”

The weather may catch people off guard, according to Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge, because “so far this summer hasn’t been so wonderful.”

“Temperatures have been typically below average for quite some time – it’s the difference in temperature in such a short period of time that is the most noticeable,” he added.

“However, it will effect the majority of the United Kingdom, which is a little odd – Scotland and Northern Ireland.”

“The summary comes to an end.”