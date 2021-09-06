In the midst of a heated debate about Afghanistan, Keir Starmer attacks the Prime Minister’s leadership.

During a tense debate in the House of Commons today, Labour leader Keir Starmer blasted Prime Minister Boris Johnson, claiming that he is “incapable of international leadership.”

On the first day of Parliament following the summer holiday, the opposition leader criticized the Prime Minister’s leadership while complimenting the military’s evacuation operations.

The fact that some individuals were left behind in Afghanistan, according to the Labour leader, was a “national disgrace.”

The government has been chastised over its intentions to increase National Insurance.

“We have a Prime Minister incapable of international leadership, just when we need it the most,” Sir Keir remarked in the Commons today.

“Operation Pitting’s heroes on the ground are the best of us. The Ambassador stayed to deal with as many cases as he could. People were rescued from the crush by paratroopers. Afghan warriors remained with us till the very end. Thousands more risked their lives to assist others in escaping.

“With courage, calm, and determination, they faced lethal violence and purposefully orchestrated mayhem.

“All those concerned deserve political leadership that is commensurate with their contributions. They were, however, let down. On strategy, they were let down. The Taliban’s strength was overestimated by the Prime Minister.”

“If somebody is inclined to suggest that we have achieved nothing in that country, tell them that our military forces helped 3.6 million girls to go to school,” the PM said, defending his and the government’s efforts in recent years.

“Inform them that we have just completed the world’s largest humanitarian airlift.”

The announcement comes as Taliban fighters in Afghanistan stated that they have gained control of Panjshir province, the only portion of the country that they had not yet conquered.

Boris Johnson also refused to answer a question from Ian Blackford of the Scottish National Party on whether Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will be dismissed for his role in the Afghanistan issue.

The Prime Minister pledged further support for ex-Afghanistan soldiers during his statement to Parliament today.

The government will contribute an additional £5 million to military charities as part of the scheme, ensuring that veterans receive the care they require.

Sir Keir slammed the initiative, claiming that the financing was insufficient. “The summary has come to an end.”