In the midst of a dispute over fishing rights, France has suggested that it may reduce energy supplies to the United Kingdom.

According to the Associated Press, France has suggested that it may stop electricity supplies to the Channel Islands as a result of a disagreement over post-Brexit fishing rights in UK waters. The Channel Islands are British overseas territories that rely significantly on French power.

If more French boats aren’t granted licenses to fish in U.K. territorial waters by Tuesday, France has threatened to ban British boats from landing at its ports and increase checks on vessels and cars bringing British products.

According to the Associated Press, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss pushed back against the threats, warning France that the UK will “not fold over” under pressure.

“If the French do not retract their threats, we will use the EU deal’s dispute settlement process to take action,” Truss told BBC radio. “In the face of these threats, we’re not going to back down.” The United Kingdom and France have accused each other of breaking the post-Brexit trade deal signed between the United Kingdom and the European Union at the start of 2021. Meanwhile, according to the Associated Press, French fishing crews who stand to lose out if the dispute continues have called for a political solution.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Fishing is a small business in terms of revenue, but it has a significant symbolic value for both the United Kingdom and France, both of which have a long and cherished marine past. Both sides have had control of their waterways since the beginning of the year, subject to the rules of the post-Brexit trade arrangement.

According to Paris, some vessels have been denied fishing licences in waters where they have previously sailed. Britain claims to have approved 98 percent of EU vessel applications, and the debate has now narrowed to a few dozen French boats with incomplete paperwork.

“We allocated the fishing licenses in full compliance with the EU trade agreement, and the French must retract their threats,” Truss added.

French workers have been giving paperwork for ten months, according to Dimitri Rogoff, the head of the regional fishing committee on the French coast near Jersey, and they don’t understand why some boats have been granted licences while others have not.

He claimed he didn’t see why Britain was so concerned about “20 or 30 vessels,” and that he hoped the. This is a condensed version of the information.