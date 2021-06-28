In the midst of a dispute amongst US bishops over abortion, Pope Francis met with Antony Blinken in a ‘cordial’ encounter.

The Vatican said Pope Francis expressed his love for the American people during a lengthy meeting with US Secretary of State John Kerry, but it did not say whether the two discussed the schism among US bishops over giving communion to politicians who support abortion rights, such as President Joe Biden.

The pontiff spent a significant amount of time with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which is unusual for a government figure who is not a national leader.

According to a Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, the audience in the Apostolic Palace “played out in a pleasant mood.”

“It lasted approximately 40 minutes, and it was for the pope to reflect on his visit to the United States of America in 2015 and to express his affection and attention to the American people.”

Mr Bruni was alluding to the pontiff’s visit to the United States, which included a meeting with then-President Barack Obama at the White House.

Since then, the church hierarchy in the United States has become increasingly polarized in its views on American politics and politicians.

Conservative US bishops have been clamoring for specific prohibitions on delivering communion to Catholic politicians in the United States who favor abortion rights for women.

Abortion is considered a grave sin according to Vatican teaching.

Mr. Biden, a Catholic who has stated that while he personally opposes abortion, he supports abortion rights, has come under fire throughout this campaign.

Francis has remained silent on the recent dispute inside the divisive US Conference of Bishops, though he did write a letter in 2015 expressing compassion for women facing the agonizing decision of whether or not to have an abortion.

Mr Blinken had already gotten VIP treatment at the Vatican, receiving a private tour of the Sistine Chapel before sitting down for closed-door meetings with Francis.

Mr. Blinken was the first high-ranking official from Vice President Joe Biden’s administration to meet with Pope Francis in private.

When Mr Blinken’s predecessor, Mike Pompeo, visited the Vatican last year, he was denied private time with Francis.

Officials from the Vatican explained at the time that it was because the Holy See didn’t want to create the sense of favoritism after only a few weeks. (This is a brief piece.)