In the midst of a desperate search for his son, a father is pleading with him to come forward.

After thousands of people uploaded photographs of the missing youngster online, police are requesting a father believed to be with his four-year-old son to contact them.

According to Chronicle Live, the image of the boy last seen in the Rowlands Gill area of Gateshead was widely circulated around the country on Facebook on Sunday.

The youngster is ‘not believed to be in any immediate danger,’ according to police, who believe he is with his father.

However, police in Northumbria are appealing the father to come forward to “ensure they are safe and healthy.”

“We are aware of reports circulating on social media concerning a four-year-old kid who was reported missing in Gateshead,” a Northumbria Police spokesperson said.

“We can confirm that we are looking for a missing youngster, but we believe he is with his father, who is also missing. We encourage the father to contact the police.

“We don’t believe the boy or his father are in immediate danger, but we need to speak with them both to make sure they’re okay. Officers are assisting the rest of the family.”

“Please be wary about publishing false information on social media, but if you do have real information, contact police online or phone 101 quoting NP-20210704-0851,” the spokeswoman warned.

Concern was raised on Sunday night, and tens of thousands of people shared the post in the hopes of finding the kid.