In the midst of a “crisis” with the United States, France has told its ambassadors in the United States and Australia to return home.

According to the French foreign ministry, this is the first time France has summoned its ambassador to the United States.

The French decision, made on President Emmanuel Macron’s request, “is justified by the unusual seriousness of the statements” made by Australia and the United States, according to Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in a written statement.

He called Australia’s submarine contract with the US “unacceptable behavior between allies and partners” announced on Wednesday.

It’s unusual for allied countries to recall their diplomats. After the country’s authorities made harsh public comments about the French government, Paris recalled its envoy to neighboring Italy in 2019. After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated Macron required mental health therapy, France recalled its ambassador to Turkey last year.

Since President Joe Biden announced a strategic Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and the United Kingdom, Macron has remained silent on the subject, causing France to lose a nearly $100 billion deal to build diesel-electric submarines.

For some years, France has advocated for a European policy to strengthen economic, political, and defense connections in the area, which spans India, China, Japan, and New Zealand. This week, the EU unveiled its Indo-Pacific strategy.

Macron got a letter from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday morning, according to a French official.