In the midst of a contentious abortion law, a Fox News anchor questions Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to “eliminate all rapists.”

Chris Wallace, a Fox News host, engaged into a heated debate with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about his failure to include an exception in the state’s new abortion ban for rape and incest victims.

Senate Bill 8 has a provision prohibiting women from having abortions beyond six weeks, when embryonic heartbeats may frequently be discovered. The bill has been met with hostility since pregnant women may not be aware that they are pregnant at the time.

Wallace pressed Abbott on the subject on Sunday. Abbott, a Republican, claimed that the rape or incest provision was unnecessary because he meant to “eradicate all rapists.”

“Well, there are several things I have to say in response to this, but the first is that survivors of sexual assault deserve support, care, and compassion, and Texas is taking steps to ensure that we provide that by signing a law and establishing a sexual assault survivors task force in the governor’s office,” Abbott said.

“But, Chris, aside from that, I have to mention the methods in which I have battled to arrest, apprehend, and strive to eradicate rape. I was looking for the death penalty.”

Wallace alerted Abbott that a Republican state senator was planning to introduce a new bill that would make an exception for victims of incest and rape. The governor was then asked if he would sign the law.

Abbott stated categorically that he would never be presented with the bill.

“First, I have to tell you, Chris, that you’re making a scenario that won’t happen because that bill won’t make it to my desk,” he stated.

“However, the purpose is to defend the life of every child with a heartbeat,” says the author.

Senate Bill 8 entered into force on September 1st, allowing private persons to sue everyone involved in an abortion, including doctors and rideshare drivers.