In the midst of a cash surplus, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is considering lowering grocery taxes to save consumers $450 million.

Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, is working to repeal the state’s 6.5 percent grocery sales tax. The plan, which came after Attorney General Derek Schmidt advocated for the tax to be repealed, is expected to save consumers $450 million per year. She made the announcement at a Dillons grocery store in North Topeka.

She said at the shop, “We can do this for families without diverting money from other state programs or organizations.”

Kansas is one of only 13 states in the USA that has a grocery sales tax. Furthermore, it is one of only six states that tax groceries in the same way as other items are taxed. It is the second-highest sales tax in the country, trailing only Mississippi’s 7% sales tax.

This plan comes at a time when the state’s budget has a significant surplus. From July through October, tax receipts in the state were 18.9% above of projections. Kelly, who ran for governor in 2018 on a platform of lowering or eliminating the tax, said she had purposely waited until now to avoid inflation across the state.

However, some Republicans may use Kelly’s late decision to campaign against tax elimination in the 2022 elections. She had previously voted against bills submitted by the party in 2018 that would have reduced the tax by cutting income taxes, seeing them as being too dangerous to implement.

Moving ahead, this measure is projected to gain support among Kansas consumer voters. The exact date of an official push into the Kansas Legislature is unknown at this time.

When Kelly runs for reelection next year, she may face a partisan battle for credit.

Schmidt did not offer a specific recommendation, but in a letter sent Friday to top Republicans, he stated that he is “willing to assist” them in enacting a bill.

Kelly donned an axe pin on her lapel and held up an axe to represent her push to “axe” the grocery tax.

For every $100 spent on food, the proposal would save consumers $6.50. Over the course of a year, a family spending $200 a week on groceries would save $676.

