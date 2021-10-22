In the midst of £20 million Liverpool transfer rumours, the Red Bull Salzburg star speaks out about his future.

Karim Adeyemi, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, has revealed that he feels ‘honored’ to be the subject of transfer rumours from some of Europe’s top clubs.

This season, the Red Bull Salzburg attacker has been in excellent form, hitting 12 goals in 17 appearances across all competitions.

On Wednesday evening, Adeyemi scored again in the UEFA Champions League, bringing his total to three goals in three appearances in Europe’s top league.

The 19-year-old was asked about his Salzburg future following his team’s 3-1 win over Wolfsburg, amid rising talk that he might leave in January or the summer for more than £20 million.

“I take it easy on myself.” He told Sky Austria, “I am honoured by the links, but nothing more.”

“I’m concentrating here in Salzburg.” We get along swimmingly. It performs admirably.

“First and foremost, I want to advance with Salzburg. Then we’ll investigate further.” Adeyemi’s impressive growth this season has earned him a call-up to the senior German national team, where he played in a 6-0 victory over Armenia.

If he leaves his present club for a big European club, the bright youngster will become the latest player to depart Salzburg’s ranks to pursue a professional career.

Dayot Upamecano and Erling Haaland of the Bundesliga both played for Salzburg before moving to Germany, while Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, and Takumi Minamino of Liverpool are all former Salzburg players.