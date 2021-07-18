In the middle of the street, a good Samaritan saves a 16-year-old girl from a brutal attack.

A kind Samaritan rescued a 16-year-old girl from a horrific attack in the middle of a Colorado roadway earlier this week.

According to a press release from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, an unnamed good Samaritan reported to police at 12:23 p.m. Thursday that a man — later identified as 39-year-old Jacobo Wright Mendoza of Drake — and a girl, who was not named, were standing outside of a car in the middle of a Glen Haven road.

The Samaritan drove up to the scene after hearing the girl beg for aid, and the adolescent hopped into his car right away. According to authorities, the witness hurried away and drove to the nearest fire station to seek assistance.

Mendoza, on the other hand, is accused of arriving at the scene and deliberately colliding with the other man’s vehicle. The guy then got out of his car and yanked the teenage girl from the good Samaritan’s car, before allegedly attacking her “violently.”

Until police arrived, the good Samaritan was able to restrain the culprit and prevent him from harming anyone else.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office claimed, “The good Samaritan intervened and restrained the suspect until he was detained by a [Larimer County Sheriff’s Office] deputy, who was in way and in the immediate area when the original call was placed.”

After suffering terrible injuries in the incident, the girl was taken to a hospital in Loveland. Mendoza was transferred to a separate hospital for treatment.

It was established during the interview of the suspect and victim that the girl and the man knew each other. As of this writing, no other information on the incident is available.

The sheriff’s office noted, “This is a difficult and ongoing investigation based on the extensive follow-up that is required.”

Mendoza was arrested and put into the Larimer County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, unlawful sexual contact by force, and attempted second-degree assault.

The savior of the 16-year-old girl’s identity has not been revealed. Some members of the neighborhood, however, are keen to figure out who it is, noting that an incident like this is unusual in the area, according to KDVR.

The outlet quoted Becky Childs, the proprietor of the Glen Haven General Store, as stating Friday, “Everybody wants to hear all the specifics.” “I’d like to know what his name is.”

"It's a community of people who prefer silence, which is why we're all here.