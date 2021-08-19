In the middle of the night, cars ‘melt’ as flames overtake a shed.

After a shed near a block of flats caught fire in the early hours of today morning, cars are alleged to have “melted.”

The massive fire on Peterhouse Mews in Bootle was visible from the main road.

When Jordan Willey saw the fire, she was driving along Trinity Road.

After flinging the infant to safety, the brave mother loses a limb on a trip to Aldi.

“I noticed it and spun my car around to see if everything was under control, and quickly discovered it wasn’t,” Jordan told The Washington Newsday.

“A garbage shed was on fire around 2.45 a.m. Nobody appeared to be awake in the nearby houses or apartments, so after dialing 999, we began blasting our horn, whistling, and shouting in an attempt to rouse others up.

“People couldn’t get out of the house next door because it was exploding,” said one witness.

“The cars in the vicinity of the fire began to melt.”

The incident was reported at 2.46 a.m., and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service arrived at 2.55 a.m.

“On arrival firemen were faced by a wooden outbuilding ablaze in a fire at Peterhouse Mews,” their spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“A single hose reel jet was used to start firefighting operations. One of the flat 1 residents was called and released with no injuries.”

According to reports, the fire spread to nearby flats, causing damage to three automobiles.

All of the people involved were reported to be safe and unharmed, and the fire was quickly put out.

Before leaving at 5.05 a.m., firefighters stayed at the scene for a couple of hours to dampen down the area and ensure it was safe.