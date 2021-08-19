In the middle of the night, a ‘rat’ was captured trying to break into a bar.

A man is seen on CCTV trying to enter Gigi’s Bar on Bath Street in Southport.

“He demolished a gazebo and was tossing chairs and tables outside,” Gigi’s owner Lee Edmunds told The Washington Newsday.

“When he realized he wasn’t going to get in, he shattered the camera.”

Merseyside Police stated they are looking into complaints of an attempted burglary at the bar early this morning (Thursday).

Around 2 a.m., the incident is believed to have occurred. No entry was gained to the main structure, according to officers, and no items are suspected to have been stolen.

At 11:40 a.m. today, the police were notified, and CCTV and other investigations are underway.

“We’re aware of CCTV footage and are thoroughly investigating,” Sergeant Chris Hughes said.

“Anyone targeting a local business in the midst of all the hardship they’ve been through in recent months is a shame, and we’ll act on any information we get to find those responsible.”

The bar Gigi’s has only been open for around seven weeks.

One person commented to Lee’s posting of the CCTV on Facebook in an attempt to discover the thief, labeling the man a “rat.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact police through Twitter (@MerPolCC) or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting case number 312 from August 19.