In the middle of a crowded town center, a’scumbag’ grabs a schoolboy’s bike.

In the middle of a crowded town center, a bold “scumbag” snatched a schoolboy’s bike.

On Friday (June 25) at around 3.45pm, the 11-year-old was claimed to be on Chapel Lane in Formby with a group of friends.

“There was a number of them and it was full daylight, there were plenty people around, but the guy just came over and took his bike,” his father told the ECHO.

A family friend shared the following on Facebook: “Today, a filthy scumbag stole this bike from my friend’s 11-year-old son.

“Any information would be very appreciated, and I’d want to ask that people spread this.

“His lad is distraught and, no doubt, traumatized as a result of the incident. What is the state of society today?”

Merseyside Police stated it was alerted at 4.10pm on Friday after complaints of a white Lapierre mountain bike being taken from outside a Formby shop on Chapel Lane.

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC on Twitter and mention the reference number 21000444293.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

