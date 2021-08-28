In the match against Chelsea, Liverpool players Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold received good evaluations.

With Chelsea consistently breaking the last line, he had no chance with the goal and was fast to come off his line. Another strong performance.

Henderson had a terrific chance thanks to a great diagonal pass, and he was always looking to get Liverpool moving. Throughout the second half, there was a strong creative presence.

Poor distribution on occasion, along with some hasty judgments, made for a shaky first half. After the break, the team put on a strong performance, culminating with a crucial block on Lukaku.

Unhappy with parts of the rulings and not 100% passing radar, but gradually got to grips with Lukaku as the game continued. Returning to his former glory.

In the first half, the defense was not particularly convincing, and attacking forays were stifled, while set-piece delivery was poor. However, after the break, I was more composed.

When Chelsea surged forward from deep, he was asked to do a lot, and he benefited from both James’ departure and Kante’s injury.

Early on, he missed a fantastic volley opportunity and failed to make an impact despite starting on the left side of the midfield three. When pushed more centrally and as the ‘free’ man, he performs best in the second half. Subbed.

With an early effort, it went just wide, but it went over with another inviting opportunity. The 18-year-old, who was significantly engaged in the second half, displayed a blend of class and occasional ignorance.

On several occasions, he made Alonso look silly and kept his cool to score from close range. Down the right, there’s a constance threat.

Busy and always on the lookout for the ball, yet not everything went as planned for the Brazilian shortly before halftime.

Within the first few seconds, he had James in touch, but he didn’t have enough time to stretch his legs before being sent off, and he was continually attacking the Chelsea defense after that.

Firmino’s absence pushed him into action, and his presence helped force the penalty. With one header, I’m done.

During his appearance, he was unable to exert as much control as he would have liked.

