In the match against Athletic Bilbao, Liverpool players like Harvey Elliott and Alisson performed well.

When Williams was clear, he stood tall and made some good saves in the first half as Athletic threatened.

Had one curled one effort early on and stepped noticeably into key regions whenever possible, it would have been a different story. Set-piece deliveries are excellent.

When he beat Williams in one fight, he drew applause, but the Athletic striker’s quickness proved a test, especially when nutmegged in the build-up to the equalizer.

Another start as he regains his composure, yet rustiness is still evident. Headers from Alexander-Arnold corners came close twice.

Bombed down the left wing with his typical vigour, but his injury right before half-time is a huge issue thus early in the season.

Knitted worked well together in a defensive midfield role, but was sometimes overtaken by speed. That’s enough of a steady pace.

In the engine room, he kept things simple, with his pushing kicking off the opener, before becoming more prominent after the interval.

One bold curling effort went narrowly wide in the first half, and another later on hit the woodwork. He is always busy and does not appear to be out of place.

With one first-half curler, he forced a wonderful stop from Agirrezabala and was always a threat with his quickness and mobility.

The first goal was scored with a cool finish, then a header was cleared off the line. Sharp and vigilant, he takes his place in the box seat for the first time at Norwich.

Jota’s opener was set up by a lively pass. The first touch improved, and he moved about.

With his initial involvement, he created an opening for Jota, but he was still learning the defensive game.

With the utmost of ease, he was slotted into the center-back position.

More time for the harried Welshman.

Involved in the attack right away.

With his first touch, he curled one just over.