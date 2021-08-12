In the Liverpool City Region, there has been a slight decrease in positive Covid testing.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the Liverpool City Region had 5,066 positive tests in the week ending August 7, which is 64 fewer than the previous week.

This signifies that the percentage change from week to week was only 1%.

In four of the city region’s individual areas, infections decreased: Knowsley, St Helens, Sefton, and Wirral.

Infections, however, increased in both Liverpool and Halton.

Positive tests were found in West Lancashire, as well as Cheshire West and Chester. However, in Warrington, they climbed.

In England, the number of positive tests has increased. England had 168,851 coronavirus illnesses in the week ending August 7, an increase of 8,188 cases over the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending August 7, there were 1,790 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 31 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 2%.

357.7 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 404 positive tests, which is 47 more than the week before. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 13% in the week ending August 7. Infection rates are currently at 311.3 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending August 7, there were a total of 571 instances, which is eight fewer than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 374.5 cases per 100,000 individuals, and the number of cases is down 1% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending August 7, there were 895 positive tests, which is 68 fewer than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 7% from week to week. The infection rate was 275.9 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending August 7, there were 622 positive tests, which is 30 fewer than the previous week.

The infection rate was 343.5 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data. In St Helens, the percentage change from week to week declined by 5%.

Sefton

In the week ending August 7, there were a total of 784 cases.