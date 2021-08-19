In the Liverpool City Region, there are a variety of free adult courses to help you advance your career.

This September, school and college graduates aren’t the only ones who can look forward to starting a new educational adventure.

Wirral Met College offers career-boosting courses for adults aged 19 and up, whether you’re exploring a career move, a return to the classroom, or simply looking to develop new skills in your present industry.

Anyone residing in the Liverpool City Region (Liverpool, Wirral, St Helens, Knowsley, Sefton, and Halton) can take free entrance courses and level one and level two certificates to improve their employability. Those who do not have an A Level or similar qualification may be eligible to take a free level three course.

READ MORE: Ensure the start of a new career path without the stress of GCSE results

Sue Higginson, principal and CEO of Wirral Met College, highlighted the opportunities that adult education might open up, saying, “At Wirral Met, we truly believe it’s never too late to return to education.” We help people from all areas of life realize their goals, whether it’s to change careers totally, improve your abilities for a promotion, or simply get on the career ladder.

“We would be pleased to assist you if you are an adult wishing to retrain and learn more about how learning may help you. Every year, tens of thousands of mature students come to Wirral Met to learn new skills that lead to new opportunities.”

There are flexible choices to fit around job and family responsibilities with a large range of full and part-time study programs available.

The college, which has five locations around Wirral and strong ties with local businesses, has just launched fully accredited online courses that allow students to retrain or advance their careers from the comfort of their own homes. IT user skills, mental health awareness, and workplace health and safety are among the short course alternatives.

Meanwhile, Wirral Met’s four-hour professional development courses, which start at £30 and are immediately assessed online, are a great method for anyone with limited time to improve their CV.

Wirral Met also offers teacher training qualifications for those who want to inspire the next generation by becoming a teacher. “The summary has come to an end.”