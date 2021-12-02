In the Liverpool City Region, the number of instances of covid has decreased.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, there were 5,753 positive Covid infections in the Liverpool City Region in the seven days ending November 27 – 169 fewer than the previous seven days.

As a result, the LCR’s percentage change from week to week decreased by 3%.

There were decreases in incidences in four sections of the city. Halton saw a 14 percent drop in week-on-week percentage change; St Helens saw a 12 percent drop; Sefton saw a 6 percent drop; and Wirral saw a 4 percent drop.

Infections increased in two parts of the city. The percentage change figures increased by 8% in Knowsley and 5% in Liverpool from week to week.

In Warrington, the number of infections has increased. There were falls in West Lancashire and Cheshire West and Chester.

Infections in England increased overall in the week ending November 27. In England, there were 247,101 coronavirus cases, up 3,868 instances over the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending November 27, there were 1,662 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 79 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 5%.

The infection rate was 332.1 infections per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 488 positive tests, which is 80 fewer than the week before.

This means that the percentage change from week to week declined by 14% in the week ending November 27.

Infection rates are currently at 376.1 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending November 27, there were a total of 607 instances, which is 47 more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 398.2 cases per 100,000 persons, with an increase of 8% in the week-over-week percentage change.

Wirral

In the week ending November 27, there were 1,225 positive tests, which is 50 fewer than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 4% from week to week. 377.7 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Sefton

In the week ending November 27, there were a total of 1,055 cases, which is 67 fewer than the previous week.

The most recent illness. “The summary has come to an end.”