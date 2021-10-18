In the Liverpool City Region, positive Coid tests are on the rise.

Infections with covid have resurfaced over the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, there were 6,212 positive tests in the Liverpool City Region in the week ending October 13 – 910 higher than the previous week.

In the Liverpool City Region, this translates to a 17 percent rise in percentage change from week to week.

Knowsley, with a 30% increase, Liverpool, with a 10% increase, Halton, with a 17% increase, St Helens, with a 21% increase, Sefton, with a 9% increase, and Wirral, with a 27% increase, were the six districts of the city region that had rises in percentage change week on week data.

This week’s trend of continuing growth in all areas began last week.

The percentage change week on week data in Cheshire West and Chester, Warrington, and West Lancashire all increased.

In the week ending October 13, there was an increase in infections in England. There were 239,562 coronavirus cases in England, up 42,575 over the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending October 13, there were 1,534 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 139 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 10%.

306.5 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 815 positive tests, which is 116 more than the week before.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 17% in the week ending October 13.

Infection rates are currently at 628.1 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending October 13, there were a total of 566 instances, which is 130 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 371.3 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections increasing by 30% week after week.

Wirral

In the week ending October 13, there were 1,376 positive tests, which is 289 more than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral increased by 27% from week to week. The infection rate was 424.2 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending October 13, there were 868 positive tests, which is 153 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate was 479.3. “The summary has come to an end.”