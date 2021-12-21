In the Liverpool City Region, covid infections have increased by roughly a fourth.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the LCR had 8,863 positive covid infections in the seven days ending December 16, up 1,724 from the previous week.

As a result, the LCR’s percentage change from week to week climbed by 24%.

The number of cases grew in each of the LCR’s six sections. Knowsley saw an increase of 11 percent, Liverpool saw a 29 percent increase, Halton saw a 14 percent increase, St Helens saw a 30 percent increase, Sefton saw a 19 percent increase, and Wirral saw a 28 percent increase.

Infections increased in Warrington, West Lancs, and Cheshire West and Chester.

In the week ending December 16, infections in England increased. In England, 449,796 coronavirus cases were reported, up from 155,407 instances in the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending December 16, there were 2,942 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 668 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 29%.

There were 587.8 cases per 100,000 individuals in the most recent infection rate.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 813 positive tests, which is 102 more than the week before.

This indicates that in the week ending December 16, Halton’s percentage change climbed by 14% from the previous week.

Infection rates are currently at 626.5 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending December 16, there were a total of 801 instances, which is 80 more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate in Knowsley is 525.4 infections per 100,000 persons, with an 11% increase in the week-on-week percentage change.

Wirral

In the week ending December 16, there were 1,931 positive tests, which is 424 more than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral increased by 28% from week to week. The most recent rate of infection was 595.4 cases per 100,000 individuals.

In the week ending December 16, Sefton had a total of 1,468 instances, which is 239 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 532.1 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections increasing by 19% week over week.

