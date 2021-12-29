In the Liverpool City Region, about 10,000 additional covid cases have been reported.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, there were 19,583 positive covid infections in the Liverpool City Region in the seven days ending December 24 – an increase of 9,946 positive tests over the previous seven days.

This means that the Liverpool City Region’s percentage change from week to week climbed by 103 percent.

Each of the city’s neighborhoods had a significant spike in covid infections. Knowsley saw a 139 percent increase in week-on-week percentage change; Liverpool saw a 96 percent increase; Halton saw an 85 percent increase; St Helens saw a 140 percent increase; Sefton saw a 113 percent increase; and Wirral saw an 83 percent increase.

Warrington, West Lancs, and Cheshire West and Chester all had a rise in positive cases.

Across the week ending December 24, infections in England as a whole increased. There were 704,052 coronavirus cases reported in the country, up from 212,670 instances in the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending December 24, there were 6,454 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 3,160 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week climbed by 95.9%.

The infection rate was 1,289.6 infections per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 1,615 positive tests, which is 741 more than the previous week.

This indicates that in the week ending December 24, the percentage change in Halton climbed by 85 percent.

Infection rates are currently at 1,244.6 incidences per 100,000 people.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending December 24, there were a total of 2,337 cases, which is 1,362 more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate in St Helens is 1290.5 infections per 100,000 persons, with a 140 percent increase in the week-on-week percentage change.

Knowsley

In the week ending December 24, there were a total of 2,034 cases, which is 1,182 more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate in Knowsley is 1,334.2 infections per 100,000 individuals, with a 139 percent increase in the week-on-week percentage change.

Wirral

In the week ending December 24, there were 3,748 positive tests, which is 1,700 more than the previous week.

In the week ending December 24, there were 3,748 positive tests, which is 1,700 more than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 83 percent from week to week. The infection rate was 1,155.6 cases per 100,000 at the time.