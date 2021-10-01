In the Liverpool City Region, a superfast 212-kilometer digital network has been established.

The Liverpool City Region has started a 212-kilometer digital network in the hopes of generating a £1 billion boost to the local economy.

LCR Connects, a £30 million cooperative venture led by Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, will build ultrafast digital infrastructure across the city region.

Work on the full-fibre, gigabit-capable network infrastructure, capable of speeds of 1,000mbps and beyond, has now begun, with the goal of positioning the city region at the forefront of the next digital revolution.

Mayor Rotheram has long expressed his belief that the partnership will help the Liverpool City Region become the UK’s most digitally connected region.

LCR Connects is a joint venture between the city region’s combined authority and North West-based ITS Technology Group, which will lead the project while construction partner NGE oversees the network’s development and rollout.

When completed, the plan aims for city-region enterprises to be in a strong position to lead the way in a variety of emerging industries, including health and life sciences, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing.

Experts predict that expanding this network to provide 100 percent complete fiber coverage across the city region may generate up to £1 billion in economic benefits, as well as thousands of local job and training possibilities, according to the joint authority.

“When I first got elected, I made it a priority to make our region the most digitally connected in the country,” Mayor Rotheram stated. With the official launch of LCR Connect today, we’ve taken a big step in the right direction.

“Our region was at the vanguard of the first industrial revolution, and this project has the potential to place us at the forefront of the fourth, creating thousands of jobs and generating £1 billion in revenue for the local economy.

“It will position us as leaders in tomorrow’s sectors, attracting talent and investment from around the world as others seek to benefit from our talents, infrastructure, and expertise.

“The benefits will be felt by local people and businesses as well, in the form of much quicker speeds, as well as jobs and training.”

