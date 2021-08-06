In the Lionel Messi drama, a new twist has emerged in the form of Kylian Mbappe.

The most recent Liverpool transfer news.

Mbappe, Kylian

Ramos, Andrés Onrubia (of Spanish publication Diario AS)

Onrubia, Andrés Following his surprise exit from Barcelona, Ramos claims Lionel Messi is close to joining PSG this summer.

Ramos, who was one of the first journalists to report on Sergio Ramos’ arrival to PSG, claims that Mbappe will leave the club in the coming weeks now that Messi has joined.

Liverpool have been linked with a bid for the 22-year-old World Cup winner, but Ramos’ prediction that he will leave PSG in the coming weeks means the Reds will almost probably lose out on a deal.

Mbappe is currently the favorite to join Real Madrid.

Houssem Aouar (Houssem Aouar)

Mohamed Bouhafsi is a French journalist.

Liverpool has been mentioned as a possible suitor for Lyon prodigy Houssem Aouar.

Aouar will be permitted to leave if the proper offer comes in this month, according to Lyon manager Peter Bosz.

“Aouar? This is modern football, thus he’s free to leave. He has the option to depart until the very last moment,” Bosz told a French news station.

Despite reports of interest from Liverpool, Mohamed Bouhafsi, a French journalist, believes a move to Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur is more plausible.

Xherdan Shaqiri Xherdan Shaqiri Xherdan Shaqi

Sky Sports is a British television channel that broadcasts

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool would consider offers of around £12.75 million for midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri this summer.

Shaiqiri had a fantastic Euro 2020 campaign, leading Switzerland to the quarter-finals.

In recent seasons, the Swiss international has been a bit-part player for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but he reminded everyone of his ability in Thursday’s friendly win against Bologna, where he provided a magnificent assist for Takumi Minamino.