In the lifetime of a dog, the average owner spends the equivalent of two months cleaning up after their pet.

According to new data, the average dog owner spends the equivalent of two months cleaning up after their pet during its lifetime.

According to a survey of 2,000 dog owners, 44% are hesitant to let guests into their home because of the odor or filth left by their canine companion.

As a result, dog owners spend an average of five days per year cleaning up after their pets, whether it’s vacuuming, collecting up toys and mess, or spraying air freshener.

With the average dog living between 10 and 12 years, this equates to 1,560 hours – or 65 days – over the course of its lifetime.

It was also discovered that 21% of dog owners are concerned about visitors being allergic to their pet, with 59 percent reporting that they or a close family member are allergic to their pet.

“With more than 10 million dogs in homes across the UK, a figure that has reportedly jumped 43 percent in the last two years, it’s fair to say that as a nation we can’t get enough of our canine companions,” said Stephan Lang, split and sky air specialist at indoor air quality experts Daikin UK, which commissioned the research.

“However, while we wouldn’t trade them for anything, they do come with some trade-offs, some of which are easier to navigate than others.

“Having a tidy, pleasant home is going to worry dog owners, especially as winter approaches and more socializing returns indoors.”

According to the survey, 35% of dog owners have intentionally avoided visitors because they are concerned about how their home would look, smell, or feel as a result of their pet.

More than a quarter (26%) of people have had guests leave their home because it smelled too much like dogs.

Despite being dog owners themselves, 26% of those polled reported to being hesitant to enter someone else’s home because of the strong canine odor.

That could explain why 89 percent of people undertake a last-minute tidy to “de-dogify” their home before a visitor arrives.

And half of those polled by OnePoll said they'd be terrified if someone unexpectedly appeared in front of them.