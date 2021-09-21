In the Lidl car park, a mother with her infant confronts an insensitive stranger.

After witnessing a woman park in a parent and child place at Lidl despite having no children, a mother was left seething.

Samantha Sally Halsall was at the Blackbrook branch of the discount supermarket with her eight-month-old daughter Marina when she observed a woman using a reserved parent and child area.

Samantha confronted the woman in the parking lot after she got out of her car and didn’t have a child with her.

“I pulled a girl up for parking in the parent and child parking bay for not having any child with them, to which she apologised, moved to relocate her car, then just turned around and went into the shop!” Samantha wrote on Facebook.

“Please tell me I’m not the only one who thinks this is ridiculous!”

“If it was disability parking, people would be incredibly outraged at the inconvenience it caused them, why should parent and child be any different?” the mother of one told The Washington Newsday.

Samantha said she has dealt with shoppers without children who have parked in parent and child parking spaces before.

However, she claims this is the first time someone has completely disregarded her and refused to move their car after being discovered.

Her tweet drew over 300 responses on social media, sparking a debate.

“I’ll be honest, I never gave parent and kid areas a second consideration before I became a mother,” one Facebook user stated. However, I would have never parked in one in a million years.

“I’m concerned about my automobile, so I’d park further away from the store to save money.

“However, now that I am a parent, and while I was pregnant, I realized that I couldn’t physically get out of the car without that extra room, or I would wind up wrecking my car and the cars around it.”

“They are close to the shop so that youngsters do not have to travel through the parking lot; generally, you can walk straight onto a sidewalk.

“Whenever I see somebody using it, it makes my blood boil.”

