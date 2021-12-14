In the lay-by, the van driver exposed himself to Nan.

This is the expression of a van driver who exposed himself to a grandmother after seeing her alone in a car.

When Dean Kew observed the victim parked in a lay-by, he went after her. She was a care worker who had stopped to make a phone call.

The 53-year-old from Skelmersdale reversed his van and drew up alongside the woman’s car near a primary school.

The mother was allegedly talking to her son and discussing preparations to care for her grandkids when she was arrested, according to Chester Crown Court.

Kew, on the other hand, walked in front of his van, unzipped his trousers, and took out his penis, which he held while facing the road.

Kew, who the court heard didn’t enjoy himself, denied any culpability in the August 9 incident on Manley Road in Cheshire.

He maintained his innocence even after a jury found him guilty of indecent exposure after a trial.

The victim had stopped in the lay-by near Manley Village School, not far from Helsby in Cheshire, because she was late for her shift, according to prosecutors.

When the victim saw Kew reveal himself, prosecutor Mark Phillips said she thought he was “going to the toilet.”

When she realized what was going on, she asked her son what she should do, and he advised her to write down the van’s registration number and call the cops.

Officers were able to track down and arrest Kew, of Abbeywood, Digmoor, but the van driver denied any wrongdoing.

Defending attorney Gareth Roberts said his client was aware that he had been convicted of a “very serious conduct.”

“He acknowledges the jury’s conviction, but continues to defend his innocence,” he stated.

Mr Roberts, on the other hand, stated that Kew wanted to apologize to his victim, saying, “It’s a small step in him admitting he has done something wrong.”

He told the court that Kew had recently settled down, was living a “useful life,” and had his partner’s support.

Simon Berkson, a judge, told Kew: “You are someone who has acted in a heinous manner.

“Waiting for a care worker who was working throughout the pandemic.”

The summary comes to an end.”