In the last week, 85 fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents have died of COVID-19.

Over 80 people have died of COVID-19 in Massachusetts in the last week, despite being properly vaccinated, as the state battles an outbreak of illnesses caused by the Omicron form.

Between Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, Massachusetts health officials reported an additional 85 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths. The new numbers bring the overall number of breakthrough deaths in the state to 784, or 0.02 percent of all fully vaccinated people.

In the same seven-day period, Massachusetts health officials reported 13,919 new breakthrough COVID-19 infections, the most in a single week since the state began reporting breakthrough data in July. Last Monday, health officials set a new record by reporting 11,431 new COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated.

The newest round of new breakthrough infections brings the overall number of COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people in the state to 114,318. According to data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the figures represent 2.3 percent of all fully vaccinated people.

At least 71.81 percent of the population of the state has received full COVID-19 vaccination, with 78.11 percent receiving at least one dose. According to a WCVB examination of official data, Massachusetts has also administered a total of 1,853,014 booster doses as of Tuesday.

The latest figure comes as Massachusetts battles the highly contagious Omicron strain, which is responsible for at least 45 percent of all cases recorded in the state. The variation is expected to pass the 50% level on Friday, according to scientists at the state’s Department of Public Health.

Dr. Bruce Walker, director of the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard, told The Boston Globe, “If someone tells you today that the most recent data says Omicron is 15% of all instances, it’s safe to suggest the real number is twice that.”

Governor Charlie Baker, R-Massachusetts, announced the activation of up to 500 troops of the National Guard to assist hospitals with COVID-19 patients to strengthen the state’s defense against the variation. He also issued a mask advice, advising both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks in public places indoors.