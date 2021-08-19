In the last week, 18 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.

According to state health officials, at least 18 people in Massachusetts who were properly vaccinated against COVID-19 have died from the virus in the last week.

Over the last week, health officials have identified 2,500 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases, 496 of whom have been admitted to hospitals, and 18 additional deaths. According to the state Department of Public Health’s coronavirus tracker, the state has had 12,641 illnesses and 124 deaths involving people who have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The numbers only represent 0.01 percent of fully vaccinated people who have been admitted to hospitals, 0.29 percent of those who have been infected, and 0.003 percent of those who have died.

Overall, the new statistics bring the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the state to 690,268 since the outbreak began. The total number of people killed in the state is now 17,784.

Massachusetts health authorities continue to urge individuals to be vaccinated against the virus, stressing that while breakthrough cases are on the rise, the majority of new infections are affecting the unvaccinated.

Dr. Shira Doron, an epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, told NBC 10 Boston, “We do need to put some of these figures in a more realistic context just so people don’t panic, so people make the correct decisions based on the actual risk.”

Some breakthrough hospitalizations, she said, are caused by underlying medical issues.

“In certain circumstances, the positive test could be old, a false positive, an asymptomatic positive, a minor infection, or an infection that is contributing to the illness or death of someone who is unwell with another underlying condition but is not the only cause,” she explained.

Current COVID-19 vaccinations provide excellent protection against severe to critical coronavirus illnesses, hospitalizations, and fatalities, according to a rising number of studies. However, with the introduction of the highly contagious Delta form, their effectiveness has waned.

Experts believe the drop in efficacy is due to diminishing vaccine immunity, a breakdown in COVID-19 safeguards, the spread of the Delta variant, or a combination of the three.

The country’s surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, said during a press briefing on Wednesday, “We are concerned that this trend of decrease we are witnessing may continue in the months ahead, which might lead to lower protection against serious disease, hospitalization, and death.”