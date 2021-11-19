In the last two years, wildfires consumed about 20% of the world’s sequoias.

Experts are concerned that giant sequoia trees, which were long thought to be practically fireproof, are being wiped out by wildfires at alarming rates.

Wildfires burned an estimated 7,500 to 10,400 trees native to around 70 groves in the western Sierra Nevada range last year, according to the Associated Press. With lightning-caused fires killing an estimated 2,261 to 3,637 trees in California this year, the total number of trees killed in the last two years accounts for over 20% of all giant sequoias.

The severity of the flames, which burned hot and long enough to affect so many of the giant trees, demonstrates what climate change is doing to special places like the sequoia forests.

Officials noted that the planet’s overall rising temperature, combined with an unprecedented run of droughts in California, as well as decades of fire suppression efforts, have allowed such strong fires to erupt, potentially destroying thousands of trees.

The giant sequoia has evolved over the years to have a thick enough bark to defend itself from the lower-intensity flames that were once common in the area due to lightning strikes.

Lower-intensity fires actually benefit the trees by eliminating other vegetation, allowing the giant sequoia to continue to grow while the fire opens the cones, allowing the tree to release seeds. However, because of the dry and hot conditions, the fires of recent years have burnt too hot for the seeds to germinate, putting the areas where the most trees have been destroyed in jeopardy.

"The somber reality is that we have seen another massive loss within a finite population of these famous trees that are irreplaceable in many lifetimes," said Clay Jordan, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks superintendent. "We can't take these trees for granted, no matter how beautiful they are. Some effort is required to ensure that they are available for our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren." California has experienced its worst wildfires in five years, with last year's land scorched establishing a new record. The second-largest thus far.