In the last three months, Florida and Texas have accounted for more than 30% of COVID deaths in the United States.

On Friday, the United States surpassed its most sad milestone in just over three months, raising the death toll from 600,000 to 700,000 people. During that time, the Delta variant ravaged both Florida and Texas, resulting in the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the country.

Since the middle of June, the virus has killed over 17,000 people in Florida, with over 13,000 deaths reported in Texas. According to the Associated Press, the two states account for 15% of the US population but nearly 30% of total deaths during that time period.

Both states are led by Republican governors who have fought COVID-19 demands for masks and vaccinations aggressively. Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has threatened local governments with fines if they try to impose vaccine mandates, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed an executive order imposing penalties on municipal authorities who implement mask requirements.

A DeSantis spokesperson defended Florida’s coronavirus response on Saturday, instead pointing fingers upon President Joe Biden’s leadership.

“When Joe Biden ran for president last year, he vowed that if elected, he would ‘turn off the virus.’ However, after eight months in office, the national COVID death toll for 2021 has already surpassed the whole COVID death toll for 2020. Why is the national media focusing solely on Texas and Florida, when the bulk of COVID deaths occurred in other states and Biden is the president of the United States?,” said a DeSantis spokesman.

“Today, Florida has one of the lowest COVID infection rates in the country, and the Delta surge has significantly decreased without imposing requirements or lockdowns,” they stated.

Abbott was also asked for comment by this website, but no response was received in time for publishing.

According to data from The New York Times, both Florida and Texas now have over 200 COVID-19 deaths every day. Both states had some of the highest national rates of illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths during the summer. However, caseloads in Florida and Texas have decreased in the last two weeks. This is a condensed version of the information.