In the last five years, there have been 750 allegations of sexual misconduct against police officers.

Over the course of five years, hundreds of complaints of sexual misconduct against serving police officers have been made across the United Kingdom.

Between 2016 and 2020, at least 750 allegations were made against officers, according to data obtained by RADAR under the Freedom of Information Act from 31 police units.

In each of these years, the FoI asked forces in England, Wales, and Scotland how many accusations of sexual assault were filed against serving police officers.

The majority of the complaints, where the gender was recorded, were against male cops, according to the data.

None of the cops were on duty at the time of the alleged incidents, according to the replies.

At least 34 cases out of the total number of cases reported by forces throughout the five years resulted in dismissals.

An officer was noted as having resigned or been dismissed in at least seven incidents, and at least six policemen would have been dismissed if they hadn’t quit first.

Before a misconduct hearing, at least one officer retired, and in one case, the officer was identified as deceased.

Not all forces gave a thorough analysis of sanctions imposed, and one of those that did included a tiny number of police officers in its response to the FOI.

Police Scotland and the British Transport Police are among the 43 police forces that serve England and Wales.

Surrey Police reported 36 allegations of sexual misconduct against its officers over the same time period, according to publicly available data, while the Met Police logged more than 500 claims of sexual assaults against both officers and members of staff.

It comes as Home Secretary Priti Patel ordered an independent investigation into the “systemic flaws” that allowed Sarah Everard’s killer, Wayne Couzens, to work as a police officer.

In the aftermath of Ms Everard’s death, Baroness Casey of Blackstock will oversee a separate examination of the Metropolitan Police’s culture and standards.

Officer Couzens staged a fake arrest with his police issue handcuffs and warrant card in order to kidnap 33-year-old Ms Everard before raped and murdering her.

Few, according to the End Violence Against Women Coalition, which comprises organizations like Rape Crisis, Refuge, and Women's Aid.