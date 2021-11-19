In the last 12 months, the Brazilian Amazon has lost over 5000 square miles of forest, a 15-year high.

The Associated Press reported that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro committed to eliminate illicit deforestation this month at the United Nations climate summit. Before the summit began on Oct. 27, the National Institute for Space Research’s Prodes monitoring system produced a report with the figures.

The months of August 2020 through July 2021 are mentioned in the study. Since 2006, this is the most forest that has been lost in a single year.

It’s been more than a decade since the Amazon saw deforestation of more than 10,000 square kilometers (3,861.022 square miles) in a single year. From 2009 to 2018, the average was 6,500 square kilometers (2509.66403 square miles). When Bolsonaro assumed office in January of this year, that changed. The annual average climbed to 11,405 square kilometers after that (4403.4951 square miles). In the last three years, the Amazon jungle has lost an area larger than the state of Maryland.

“It’s a pity. It’s a felony “The Associated Press spoke with Márcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, a network of environmental nonprofits. “We are seeing the destruction of the Amazon rainforest by a government that has made environmental degradation a national policy.” According to the data, from August 2020 to July 2021, 40 percent of the deforestation in the Amazon region was documented in the state of Para. According to the Associated Press, Mato Grosso and Amazonas states, which had had 27 percent and 55 percent greater deforestation in the previous three years, reported a total of 34 percent destruction.

Bolsonaro campaigned on vows to develop the Amazon, rejecting international criticism over its destruction. His administration has undermined environmental agencies and backed legislation that weakens land regulations, giving land grabbers a boost. He told a crowd this week at a conference in the United Arab Emirates to encourage investment that assaults on Brazil for deforestation are unjustified and that much of the Amazon is still pristine.

Early data for the reference period 2021-2022 indicates additional decline. During both September and October, the space agency’s monthly monitoring system, Deter, recorded greater deforestation year over year. This is a condensed version of the information.