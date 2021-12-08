In the largest penalty ever, a family was awarded $301 billion from a bar that overserved a drunk driver.

A jury in Corpus Christi, Texas, has given $301 billion to the family of a teen and her grandmother who were murdered by a drunk driver, in what has been dubbed the world’s greatest penalty for such a crime.

According to local news station KIII, a jury found Beer Belly’s Sports Bar guilty of overserving Joshua Delbosque, who killed 16-year-old Aujuni Tamay Anderson and her 59-year-old grandmother Tamra Kay Kindred in November 2017.

Kindred was heading home after picking up Anderson from her employment at a nearby pizza parlor when Delbosque, who was speeding at 91 mph, ran a red light and hit them with his car, according to KRIS-TV, a local Corpus Christi news station. The crash claimed the lives of Kindred, Anderson, and Delbosque.

According to KRIS, the family’s legal team claims the pub served Delbosque “at least” 11 alcoholic beverages that night, and he left with a blood alcohol content of.263—far exceeding the Texas legal limit of.08. According to Carlton Erickson, a pharmacologist who testified before the jury, at.3, 50% of persons are unconscious, implying that Delbosque lacked the “required” abilities to prevent the collision.

“By continuing to serve an obviously drunk person, Beer Belly’s clearly was trading money for the safety of their guests and the public,” John Flood, lead lawyer for the Kindred/Anderson family, said in a release published by local media sites.

Despite the large size of the penalty, the legal team stated that the family does not anticipate to collect a single dollar of the earnings. Rather, they hope that by pursuing this lawsuit, bars would take greater responsibility for actively stopping their guests from getting behind the wheel.

“The objective of the civil litigation is to remind the community, the state, and the nation of the devastating consequences of drunk driving and bars that overserve their patrons in an irresponsible manner. The family hopes and prays that the jury’s decision persuades bar owners, bartenders, and other alcohol servers to respect Texas law and never sell alcohol to someone who is already inebriated “According to the legal team’s press release.

Drunk driving kills roughly 28 people in the United States every year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This is a condensed version of the information.