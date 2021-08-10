In the largest dogfighting ring takedown, 89 dogs were rescued and ten people were arrested.

In possibly one of the largest interstate dogfighting ring takedowns in New York, over 80 canines were rescued and ten people were arrested on Monday.

Long Island, New York City, Connecticut, and Massachusetts were all part of the dogfighting ring. The business includes raising pups, training, and unlawful fighting of pit bulls, according to an investigation by numerous local, county, and state law enforcement authorities.

Officials reported that puppies as young as six months old were subjected to “rolling” or practice battles to assess their fighting potential. The animals were forced to train for bouts and were subjected to terrible living circumstances throughout their lives, according to the inquiry.

Several canines displayed medical issues consistent with dogfighting, including scars and damaged teeth, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini’s statement. They are also showing signs of fear.

“These types of atrocities will not be tolerated…

Many of us keep dogs as pets and consider them to be members of our family. “This case is about a criminal network that produced dogs, tortured them, and put them in grave danger for a buck,” Sini explained.

When the canines were declared ready to fight, officials said, a “broker” would arrange a match based on the dog’s weight and sex, among other factors. Dogfighters that want to enter their dog in a battle would have to pay a buy-in fee, with the winning dogfighter receiving all of the revenues. Dog handlers are accused of betting on battles that lasted several hours.

Officials also discovered evidence of the accused providing unlicensed medical treatment to injured dogs, with many badly damaged or underperforming dogs being killed. Puppies descended from winning canines were also bred and sold by the accused men.

Veterinary surgical instruments, including a skin stapler, and rape stands, which are used to immobilize female dogs during breeding, were among the items recovered by officials.

They also discovered plugging cables, which are commonly used to electrocute pets. Steroids and other performance-enhancing substances were also discovered. Police also discovered “break sticks,” which were used to split canines apart by their mouths during fights, as well as treadmills and spring poles, among other items designed to improve biting strength, agility, and tenacity.

A total of 81 dogs were saved in Suffolk, Nassau, and Brooklyn, with an additional eight dogs recovered in Connecticut. The dogs were discovered in cellars, garages, and sheds. Some didn’t have any at all. Brief News from Washington Newsday.