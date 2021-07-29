In the Kirkby Market rent dispute, the Independent pushes back at the council’s assertions.

Kirkby’s independent councillor has refuted reports that he backed Knowsley Council’s decision to charge market businesses rent while they were forced to close due to the lockdown.

Steve Smith said there were still “unanswered issues” concerning the decision to pursue traders for tens of thousands of pounds in rent from the second and third lockdowns, which the traders called “immoral.”

Knowsley Council claimed he attended a meeting with other Whitefield ward councillors Louise Harbour and John Morgan and agreed that “the council could not change its position on this.”

For shutdown rent, market vendors are facing “immoral costs of high to £7,000.”

Further, in a Facebook post, deputy council leader Cllr Harbour stated that the three councillors agreed that the council “went above and beyond what we could, to provide help that would otherwise not have been accessible.”

“Let me clarify, I can’t recall the last time Knowsley Council went ‘above and above’ for Kirkby or its residents,” Cllr Smith added.

“It was estimated during our meeting that if we offered ‘this’ to everyone, it may cost Knowsley Council up to £2 million,” he continued. Several ‘potential’ costs were mentioned, but the real cost has yet to be determined.

“I am fully aware of the budgetary constraints imposed on local governments by central government, therefore let me clarify unambiguously that I am aware that there is no infinite pot of money or the mythical magic money tree.

“However, you ignore my question about the £1.3 million profit Knowsley Council made on a loan to a Kirkby developer, and if this money has already been allocated or if it may be used to ‘off set’ any shortages. “A council representative promised to ‘get back to me.’”

The £1.3 million profit was revealed during a council meeting last week, when cabinet member Tony Brennan revealed that Amazon had rented a warehouse partially supported by a council loan.

“I underlined stall holders’ concerns about the lack of communication during the second and third lockdowns,” Cllr Smith continued.

“I believe it is in the best interests of all concerned if Knowsley Council provided direction to stallholders.”

