In the inquiry into the attack on Capitol Hill, Trump is expected to declare executive privilege.

According to a letter on Trump’s behalf, the ex-president intends to invoke executive privilege in a congressional probe of the January 6 Capitol insurgency, a move that might prohibit former advisers from testifying.

The letter was sent to those witnesses who had been summoned by the US House select committee investigating the uprising. It was evident that Mr. Trump intended to use executive privileges to keep his correspondence from being shared with Congress.

A source familiar with the letter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press yesterday (Thursday), recounted the substance of the letter from Mr Trump’s lawyer.

In a statement released last month, Mr Trump stated that he would “fight the Subpoenas on Executive Privilege and other grounds, for the benefit of our Country.”

The move set the stage for a potential clash with House Democrats investigating Mr Trump and his associates’ roles in the run-up to the riot, which occurred when a large mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress was certifying the results of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

The committee is issuing subpoenas to those who are either related to Mr Trump or who helped plan the rally on January 6th, during which he ordered his supporters to “fight like hell.”

The committee sent subpoenas to Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump’s former chief of staff, Dan Scavino, Mr. Trump’s former deputy chief of staff for communications, Kashyap Patel, a former Defense Department official, and Steve Bannon, a former Trump strategist, last month.

It was unclear how those witnesses would react to Mr Trump’s actions or what penalties they might face if they refused to participate.

In a statement, Mr Patel promised to “continue to tell the American people the truth about January 6.” He did not specify whether he would cooperate in the statement.