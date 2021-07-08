In the Indian Covid-19 relief effort, a Bollywood actor hails a Liverpool firm for their “wonderfully compassionate” gesture.

In the midst of India’s ongoing Covid-19 crisis, Bollywood actress Amy Jackson has lauded a renowned Liverpool-based company for responding to an urgent appeal for assistance from the country.

This year, India has seen a catastrophic increase in coronavirus cases, with infection rates nearly tripling from the peak in 2020. It is now the world’s second-worst-affected country, with hospitals failing to keep up with the influx of new cases.

A Liverpool health company has responded to an urgent request from the Hope Foundation, an international organisation that works with children in Kolkata.

DAM Health Group has donated critical air-conditioning equipment as well as Covid-safe protection kits, which include masks and sanitizers, as well as providing considerable money to help fund ventilators in regional hospitals.

Scouse Bollywood actress Amy Jackson has since praised the company’s efforts.

“This is a very generous act that is making a real difference to the lives of people in Kolkata who are being so seriously affected by the ravages of Covid-19,” the Woolton-born film star, who has a strong fan base in India following a succession of smash hit movies, stated.

“The goods handed across, such as air conditioners and testing kits, will make a huge difference in the situation.”

“It’s amazing to see a Liverpool company stand forward and offer so much assistance. Frank Joseph and his staff should be proud, and I am forward to see them and express my gratitude for their efforts.”

DAM Health is a Covid-19 testing company situated in Liverpool that works across the UK.

Professor Frank Joseph, the company’s CEO, stated, “Tackling Covid-19 is a global effort.” We’re working hard to keep the virus under control in the UK, but we also need to help other countries. DAM Health is happy to be able to assist in this way through its partnership with the Hope Foundation.

“Amy is a huge star in India, so hearing her good remarks about what we’re doing to aid the international Covid relief effort is wonderful. I know she’s concerned about the situation in India, so I’m looking forward to keeping her up to date on our progress.”

