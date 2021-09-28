In the IKEA toilets, employees discover CCTV cameras.

IKEA has initiated an investigation after staff at an English store discovered CCTV cameras in their restrooms.

The discovery was made last week at the city’s Kingston Park center, according to The Peterborough Telegraph.

When the lights went out in one of the blocks, they discovered cameras installed below ceiling panels. A member of staff then saw an infrared light coming from a break in the panels, which led to the discovery of a CCTV camera.

Members of staff discovered more cameras in both the male and female lavatories, according to the outlet.

Staff believe they were told the cameras were placed in 2015 but are no longer operating after filing a complaint with supervisors, according to the site.

An IKEA spokeswoman confirmed they were first erected in 2015 and had initiated an investigation into why they were permitted to remain, according to a statement issued to The Peterborough Telegraph.

“We take the safety and privacy of our coworkers very seriously,” the spokeswoman stated.

“Surveillance cameras were put in the void above the ceilings in the toilets and locker areas, as well as in the halls outside of these rooms, at the Peterborough Distribution Centre in 2015 to ensure a safe workplace for all coworkers.

“Investigations into this situation are underway, and we’re working hard to get the cameras removed as soon as possible.

“We appreciate that the discovery of these cameras is unsettling, and we are providing support to coworkers on-site during this time.”

However, some employees told The Peterborough Telegraph that the explanation provided was insufficient.

Following the finding, numerous employees, according to the outlet, are contemplating their legal possibilities.

IKEA has been asked for comment by this website.

In a number of unrelated frightening cases, particularly in the United States, hidden cameras have been discovered in toilets.

A California church parishioner was arrested earlier this month after hidden cameras were discovered inside women’s restrooms.

Stephen Ramirez, 32, is accused of placing two recording devices in the women’s restrooms at the L.A. Pentecostal Church in Bell Gardens.

The Bell Gardens Police Department was notified when the cameras were discovered on Sunday, August 29.

Several minors, ages five to sixteen, were discovered by detectives, and several ladies were filmed while using the facilities.

Ramirez, according to the cops. This is a condensed version of the information.