In the hunt for EncroChat suspects, authorities are looking for men.

As EncroChat investigators continue to focus their attention on the region, efforts to track the six guys from Huyton are still ongoing.

The individuals, who are all wanted in connection with narcotics investigations, have been the focus of Merseyside Police appeals as officers try to find them down.

The men are the most recent residents of the area to be investigated in connection with the communications network.

Merseyside Police launched an appeal on Wednesday for Dean Nugent, who is wanted in connection with a criminal supply investigation involving Class A and B narcotics.

The 34-year-old is described as 5ft 11in tall, slender body, receding blonde hair, prominent ears, and blue eyes. In a series of petitions sent by the force in August, Nugent was named among five others.

One third of the 18 guys officers wanted to talk with were from Huyton.

Ian Roberts, 26, Neil Kettle, 33, Dean Taylor, 43, Lee McKune, 33, Terence Wilson, 36, and Stephen Zeisz, 29, are the other members.

More than 150 arrests have been made on Merseyside as a result of the EncroChat hack, a messaging platform reported to be popular with organized criminals. Huyton has emerged as one of the areas under particular focus.

In July, a series of raids across Huyton resulted in the recovery of 40 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

As a consequence of information gathered by investigators as part of EncroChat investigations, a number of major criminals from the area have already been prosecuted.

Michael Townsend, of Huyton’s Grant Road, used the alias ‘SacredMask’ to supply large quantities of cannabis to other dealers across the city.

The 26-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply cannabis and a criminal property offense.

Shaun Done, of Huyton’s Beech Road, used the handle ‘NuttyLeopard’ to move narcotics and cash across the city.

When police apprehended him, they discovered he had more than £27,000 stowed in his home, some of which he kept in soiled laundry baskets.

